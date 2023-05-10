Britney Spears’ planned tell-all ‘will discuss her brief fling with Colin Farrell from 2003’

Just one day after it was revealed, Britney Spears’ telling autobiography was delayed due to concerns about her relationships with two A-list stars… one of those stars may have been revealed.

A new report from The sun claims the book — for which the 41-year-old Spears signed a $15 million deal with Simon & Schuster in February 2022 — delves into the singer’s brief fling with Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell in 2003.

Sources claim the book will reveal that Farrell upset Spears after their fling, when he reportedly sent her a bumper sticker that read “Honk if you slept with Colin Farrell.”

Farrell — who was one of Hollywood’s brightest rising stars in the early 2000s and also had a notorious “bad boy” reputation at the time — reportedly tried to make peace with Spears, admitting he was “wild” in early August. unclear if he ever admitted to sending the rumored bumper sticker.

“Britney has worked through the extraordinary emotional challenges and problems of her life in the 2000s for the book,” the source said.

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for both Spears and Farrell, though they have not responded at this time.

Revealed: Just one day after it was revealed, Britney Spears’ telling autobiography was delayed due to concerns about her relationships with two A-list stars…one of those stars may have been revealed

Upset: Sources claim the book will reveal that Farrell upset Spears after their fling, when he reportedly sent her a bumper sticker that read ‘Honk If You’ve Slept With Colin Farrell’

“Those were mostly heavy memories and challenging days to cover those experiences. But during those heady days, Britney also had many other adventures as a single woman, including that experience with Colin, the source added.

And she likes her time with Colin to be documented and presented from her perspective. She’s been wanting to set the record straight for a long time,” the source argued.

The source added that Farrell was “the hottest young actor in Hollywood, and she was swept away by the romance of him shining on her.”

“People forget that she wasn’t that experienced with guys or the dating game back then, so when they had their fling she was surprised by how casual and disconnected he was,” the source said.

The unnamed source added that Spears was “shocked” that Farrell was treating it all as a joke, adding: “when the car sticker came through, she was deeply annoyed and also angry. She hated that some people made fun of her.’

The source added that “Colin later tried to make peace, trying to explain that his over the top behavior was due to his own life problems and battles with drugs and temptation. But Britney gets the last word.’

Farrell has since openly admitted his substance abuse problems in more recent years, confessing to Ireland’s Late Show, “I had a high tolerance for a variety of drugs for many years.”

There is no indication that Farrell is one of the reported two “A-list” stars who have contacted publisher Simon & Schuster about the book.

Experience: ‘Those were especially heavy memories and challenging days to put those experiences into words. But during those heady days, Britney also had many other adventures as a single woman, including that experience with Colin, the source added.

Record: “And she likes her time with Colin to be documented and presented from her perspective. She’s been wanting to set the record straight for a long time,” the source argued

Not experienced: “People forget that she wasn’t that experienced with guys or the dating game back then, so when they had their fling she was surprised by how casual and disconnected he was,” the source said

No indication: There is no indication that Farrell is one of the reported two ‘A-list’ stars who have contacted publisher Simon & Schuster about the book

The source added that Spears plans to open up about other celebrities she has dated, such as Justin Timberlake, Fred Durst, Jared Leto and Wade Robson.

“Justin will be included in the book. It will be the first time fans have let her speak fully about the devastation of that split,” the source said, adding that the publisher’s legal team is also concerned about her dealings with women, following her famous kiss with Madonna on the 2003 Video Music Awards.

But the conversation is also how Britney will address rumors that she’s hooking up with women. How much she will tell depends on the legal team,” the source said.

Recently, The US Sun revealed how Spears’ hopes of telling the full truth about her roller coaster life in her memoir will be decided by lawyers – not the singer.

The book is expected to be released at the end of this year, although one of the publisher’s other concerns concerns the singer’s father, Jamie, who has accused Britney of abuse and assault during his conservatory.