Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Philadelphia 76ers take 3-2 series lead after HAMMERING the Boston Celtics 115-103

    Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics in the loss with 36 points in the loss
    Tobias Harris and James Harden both recorded double-doubles in the win
    By Tyrell Feaster for Dailymail.Com

    published: 10:01 PM EDT, May 9, 2023 | Updated: 10:03 PM EDT, May 9, 2023

    The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics 115-103 to take a 3-2 series lead after Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal game.

    NBA MVP winner Joel Embiid fully showed his worth by racking up 33 points en route to the impressive win.

    Fellow 76ers Tobias Harris and James Harden also had strong performances on the night as both shot double-doubles. Harris finished the night with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Harden recorded 17 points and 10 assists.

    Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics in a 36-run loss.

    More to follow…

    Tyrese Maxey showed an unexpected performance, scoring 30 points and shooting 6-12 from deep

