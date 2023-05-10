CNN Host Dana Bash Abruptly Ends Fiery Interview with Trump Lawyer

CNN

Trump lawyer Alina Habba made a confrontational appearance on CNN Tuesday, just hours after a New York jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and later defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll—a verdict that comes with a steep $5 million price tag.

Habba spent most of her lengthy interview on CNN Primetime bickering with anchor Dana Bash, in particular near the end of her appearance when Bash mentioned the more than dozen women besides Carroll who have alleged sexual misconduct by Trump.

“I mentioned that there are 15 women altogether who have alleged that Trump sexually harassed or assaulted them,” the CNN host said. When she attempted to ask Habba if she was concerned about any further legal actions being taken in light of the outcome of Carroll’s civil lawsuit, Habba interrupted.

