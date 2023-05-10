The aged-care budget delivers for workers but meeting our future needs will require bold funding reforms

The 2023-24 federal budget takes a step in the right direction for aged care, with a much-needed pay raise for workers in the sector.

But there are major medium to long-term challenges to be overcome by cost increases. Despite one royal commissionlarge commitments from a new government and significant additional funding, about two thirds of home care providers and a quarter of home care providers lose money.

If we want to have a functioning aged care system that meets the needs of the aging population in a decade or two, we need to consider major reforms to make it fit for purpose.

What’s the problem?

All around 60% of government funding for aged care is spent on residential care. Impersonal, large-scale aged care facilities still dominate the system.

But older people in residential care still get less than the mandatory three hours and twenty minutes care per day. Only around $12 a day is spent on food. The commitment to have a registered nurse in all residential care centers will not be achieved within the promised time.





Not surprisingly, most people want home care instead. There has been a… huge increase in the number of home care packages as a result. This part of elderly care has proven to be much more profitable.

Yet home care packages for more elderly people with more complex needs remain cumbersome and inefficient. Administrative costs are high, funding is too low for people with very complex needs and there are risks associated with the rapid introduction of new providers and the ‘uberisation’ of services via new online platforms.

A new government Program Support Home is due to the reform and replacement of the existing Home Care Packages, Home Support Program, Respite Care and Short Term Recovery Program. But it has been postponed again – until now 2025. There are persistent concerns on the design and implementation of the program.

A major underlying problem for aged care is that workers are undervalued. Salary is not competitive with the disability and healthcare industries, and providers struggle to hire. Career structures, supervision and training are all inadequate.



Shutterstock

What is included in the budget for elderly care?

The Fair Work Committee certain that the wages of direct caregivers should be increased by 15%. The budget is included $12.4 billion for aged care, primarily to fund pay increases for 250,000 aged care workers in residential and home care.

Daily payment rates for aged care residents will increase by 17.6% to cover wage increases and inflation and an additional 9,500 home care packages will be introduced in the coming year.

This year’s federal budget is a step in the right direction, particularly in terms of improving wages for aged care workers. But the medium to long-term future for aged care remains bleak without significant further reforms.

What is missing from the budget?

Demand will increase dramatically if the number of people over 80 is growingthe availability of informal carers decreases And community expectations are rising. And there are persistent concerns about how services are designed, organized and delivered.

estimates suggest Australia needs to increase aged care spending by $10bn a year to implement the recommendations of the royal commissions on aged care.

It would must double to about 3% of GDP to be in line with high-quality elderly care in comparable OECD countries.





Current funding is a complicated and unsustainable mix of Commonwealth government payments, means-tested user contributions, and capital contributions for residential care.

Commonwealth payments are generated from general revenue. In fact, this is a pay-as-you-go model where today’s taxpayers bear the costs. This inevitably means that spending growth is a constant political balancing act in the frenzy of the annual budget process. There is no guarantee that growth financing will be provided in the medium to long term.

What are the alternatives?

There are alternativesbut none of them are likely to be in Australia.

A social insurance model such as the transport accident, employee compensation schemes and pension schemes could be introduced to finance, at least in part, care for the elderly. That would mean that employees (and possibly their employers) would contribute to their potential future elder care costs over their working lives. Social insurance models exist in Germany, Japan, Korea and the Netherlands.

In Australia, there has been a call for a pension levy on contributions to fund future aged care costs. But this goes against the federal government’s intention to make it clear that the purpose of pensions is to provide decent retirement income rather than using it as a piggy bank to fund health and elder care.



Shutterstock

Another alternative is wealth tax to pay for elderly care. Current capital contribution schemes for residential care (Refundable accommodation deposit And Daily accommodation payment schemes) are an inefficient, unfair and half-baked model. More just, targeted universal estate taxes could be introduced to fund elder care, but that would raise the politically uncomfortable specter of death benefits.

Most tasty option to provide future growth financing for aged care would be the introduction of an aged care levy as part of the overall tax mix. A 1% levy, similar to the Medicare levy, would raise approximately $8 billion a year.

While the Treasury generally opposes mortgage taxes, tax revenue already partially funds health care and disability care. It would be fairly easy to (and popular with the community) for elderly care.





