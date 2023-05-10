Matt Gaetz slams 2 Fox News hosts for over-sexualizing AOC and joking that he might divorce his wife and marry her instead

Matt Gaetz and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Gaetz spoke out against Fox News and accused two of its hosts of over-sexualizing Ocasio-Cortez.

Two hosts on “The Five” joked last week about how Gaetz could divorce his wife and marry Ocasio-Cortez.

“They wouldn’t do that to men,” Gaetz said in a Tuesday episode of his “Firebrand” podcast.

Rep. Matt Gaetz slammed two hosts on “The Five,” a Fox News talk show, for making jokes about him and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and over-sexualizing his Democratic colleague.

In a Tuesday episode of his “Firebrand” podcast, the Florida Republican said he disliked how the two hosts — Greg Gutfeld and Jeanine Pirro — speculated he could end his marriage with his wife, Ginger Luckey, and marry Ocasio-Cortez instead.

“I have got a bone to pick with The Five,” Gaetz said in his podcast, speaking with Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona.

“And it does seem a little childish to me that the media always has to over-sexualize everything that AOC is involved with,” he said. “They wouldn’t do that to men, and two people can engage in serious legislation that’s not renaming some post office. We’re trying to make our Congress more honest and more ethical — without that type of, I think, very childish and immature commentary.”

Gaetz was responding to Gutfeld’s suggestion that the Florida lawmaker and Ocasio-Cortez might get together. This was after after Gaetz and Ocasio-Cortez teamed up to push a new bipartisan bill to ban Congress from trading stocks.

“I smell a romantic comedy. A beautiful left-wing communist Congress, a dashing right-wing male fresh off a wrongful accusation of sexual misconduct,” Gutfeld said.

He added: “They come together to fight one of the most corrupt practices in politics, and they fall in love. They can’t help themselves.”

Pirro, who is also one of the five hosts of the show, then said that she would like to be the officiant at Gaetz and Ocasio-Cortez’s wedding.

Gaetz also slammed Pirro, saying: “And then Judge Jeanine — Judge Jeanine, who starts out saying I am happily married. Judge Jeanine, who was sitting at my table at Mar-a-Lago the night I proposed to my wife. By the end of the Greg Gutfeld rant, she’s bailed, and she’s wanting to be the officiant for me and AOC.”

He added: “So shame on you, Judge Jeanine.”

In May, Ocasio-Cortez and Gaetz formed an alliance to introduce a new bipartisan bill, which aims to ban Congress members and their spouses from trading stocks.

Although the duo has historically clashed on their political ideologies, Gaetz told Fox News’s Jesse Watters on May 2 that while Ocasio-Cortez is “wrong a lot,” she is “not corrupt.”

He’s also defended Ocasio-Cortez in the past.

“I can confirm that AOC gets along w many of her Republican colleagues on a range of things that don’t have anything to do w legislation or politics. She is not a bitch,” Gaetz tweeted in July 2020.

Representatives for Fox News, Gaetz, and Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment sent outside regular working hours.

