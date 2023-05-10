Video: Watch: Angry Lebanese demonstrate in Beirut, demanding their money back from banks

Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Watch: Angry Lebanese demonstrate in Beirut, demanding their money back from banks

    Hundreds of Lebanese demonstrated on Monday in the center of the capital, Beirut, to protest the inability of depositors to withdraw or dispose of their money from banks. The demonstration included burning tires, igniting fireworks, and street closures by angry demonstrators at the banks.

    Angry protesters gathered in front of the headquarters of the Association of Banks in Lebanon in downtown Beirut, and one of them told the media that “the banks stole their money in broad daylight and broke all laws,” calling on the banks to return the money to its depositors with interest paid on it.

