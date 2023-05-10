Carolina Hurricanes dismantle New Jersey Devils 6-1 to take commanding 3-1 lead in the series

Martin Necas scored twice; Brett Pesce, Jesper Fast and Brent Burns added goals

The Hurricanes have beaten New Jersey 17-3 in their three wins in this series

Jordan Martinook had a goal and two assists as the Carolina Hurricanes scored five in the second period to beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Martin Necas scored twice and Brett Pesce, Jesper Fast and Brent Burns added goals as the Hurricanes routed the young Devils for the third time in four games. Frederik Andersen made 21 saves in a relatively easy match after conceding an early goal from Jack Hughes.

The Hurricanes have beaten New Jersey 17-3 in their three wins. The five goals in the second period were the most the Devils have conceded in a period this season.

The Canes, who defeated the Devils for the title in the Metropolitan Division, can complete the best-of-seven series on Thursday-evening in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Despite trailing 2-1, New Jersey appeared to have the momentum going into Game 4. It posted a one-sided 8-4 win on Sunday and got things and the crowd moving after Hughes’ early tip for his sixth goal of the postseason.

The Carolina Hurricanes easily defeated the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night

Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek concedes a goal to Carolina Hurricanes Brent Burns (not shown)

Burns is congratulated after scoring by Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) and Jordan Martinook (48)

Things changed late in the opening period when Martinook set up Necas with a deft flip pass for a close range shot that beat Vitek Vanecek.

In the second period, everything went the Hurricanes way. They got a few friendly bounces from the Devils sticks, then handed it as a timeout by New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff and later goaltender first-round hero Akira Schmid didn’t change luck.

Martinook, who didn’t score a point in the six-game first-round win over the Islanders, took center stage in the big second period, which saw the first four goals come in a 5:20 window.

Necas put Carolina ahead at 7:26 when Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler deflected a cross-ice pass from Pesce that went forward alone to Carolina’s forward.

Martinook, who has nine points in this series, had a hand in the last two goals. He had the secondary assist on Burns’ first of the postseason at 12:46.

Martinook ended the five-goal streak by beating Schmid on a break at 19:36.

Vanecek allowed five goals on 17 shots. Hughes got the Devils on the board at 1:55 and tapped Timo Meier’s shot between Andersen’s pads for his sixth goal. Necas equalized at 17:40.

Meanwhile, Max Domi had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars defeated host Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Max Domi had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars defeated Seattle Kraken

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Thursday in Dallas.

Jamie Benn, Thomas Harley and Roope Hintz each had a goal and an assist for Dallas. Joe Pavelski also scored for the Stars, his sixth in the series, and Evgenii Dadonov had two assists.

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who wore a full face shield after being hit with a puck on Seattle’s opening goal in a 7-2 Kraken victory in Game 3, added an assist.

Dallas goalkeeper Jake Oettinger, who dropped back after two periods on Sunday, bounced back and made 16 saves en route to victory on Tuesday.