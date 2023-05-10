Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Video: Witness: Demonstrations in support of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest

    Video: Witness: Demonstrations in support of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest

    Last updated: 05/10/2023 – 07:01

    Demonstrations took place condemning the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, while he was appearing before a court in Islamabad in one of the many cases targeting him since his removal from power last year, and demonstrators poured out their anger on the army, storming the headquarters of the unit commander in Lahore and besieging the gate of the army’s general command. in the city of Rawalpindi. The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse supporters of Khan who were demonstrating in Karachi (south) and Lahore (east). Demonstrators closed roads in Islamabad, as well as in the city of Peshawar, west of the capital, and others. “Imran Khan has been arrested in the case of Qadeer Trust,” Islamabad police said on its Twitter account, referring to a corruption case.

