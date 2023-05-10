Meghan and Harry ‘hire Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard to protect them in California’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Meghan Markle has seemingly hired Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard to protect her.

The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex was seen walking with the American socialite’s ex-muscle on the weekend – just hours after she missed King Charles IIIthe coronation.

The mother-of-two wore black leggings and a matching baggy T-shirt for the outing, as well as a khaki jacket that she tied around her waist.

Top bodyguards can cost as much as $1,800 a day. The protection of Meghan and Harry will no longer be funded by the British taxpayer in 2020.

Only recently did Harry and Meghan fire bodyguard Alberto Alvarez, 46, who used to work for Michael Jackson, over concerns about drunk driving convictions and a domestic violence charge.

The bodyguard was seen in a gray top with a black phone and backpack while protecting the Duchess

The bodyguard is no stranger to celebrities as he used to be on Kim Kardashian’s security team

Meghan was conspicuously absent from the coronation in the UK this weekend, opting to stay in the US to celebrate her son Archie’s ‘lowkey’ fourth birthday at her and Prince Harry’s home in Montecito.

Harry, 38, attended King Charles’s big day, but then rushed back to California.

He went straight to the airport as soon as the ceremony ended and was on the plane before his father and stepmother Camilla, the newly crowned queen, had even finished taking their official portraits.

A source said that while most members of the royal family “breathed a sigh of relief” that Harry left so soon, 74-year-old King Charles “looked genuinely rather disappointed that he didn’t stay”

He landed at LAX airport around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, after spending a total of 28 hours and 42 minutes in Britain.

Despite Harry’s swift departure, the King honored Archie after the coronation by raising a glass to toast the toddler’s fourth birthday.

Charles thanked everyone who had worked hard to make this day so special, before paying tribute to ‘those who weren’t there’, including Archie, who he wished a very happy birthday ‘wherever he was’.