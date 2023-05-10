Wed. May 10th, 2023

    News

    ‘Ted Lasso’ Seems to Be Preparing to Lose Jason Sudeikis After Season 3

    By

    May 10, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    ‘Ted Lasso’ Seems to Be Preparing to Lose Jason Sudeikis After Season 3

    Apple TV+

    There are only three episodes left of Ted Lasso, after this week’s “La Locker Room Aux Folles.” While the streamer hasn’t confirmed whether or not Season 3 will be the final installment of the chipper football show, lead star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has made his stance clear: This is the end.

    Well, it’s the final act for him, at least.

    Brett Goldstein, who plays foul-mouthed coach Roy Kent on the show, has been open about wanting to continue with more of the series. Yes, there’s always the idea of spinoffs. But as we near the end of Season 3, Ted Lasso seems to be preparing to write Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) off of his own show. His character has little-to-no arc this season, besides the insinuation that it might be time for him to go back to America already. It appears that the show is preparing to give him a one-way ticket after Season 3 wraps.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Halsey stands out in a black and pink mini dress at the Chanel Cruise fashion show

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Sudan: The shooting did not stop in Khartoum, and negotiations are continuing in Saudi Arabia

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Apple TV+’s ‘City on Fire’ Is an Outrageous, Burning Hot Mess

    May 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Halsey stands out in a black and pink mini dress at the Chanel Cruise fashion show

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Sudan: The shooting did not stop in Khartoum, and negotiations are continuing in Saudi Arabia

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Apple TV+’s ‘City on Fire’ Is an Outrageous, Burning Hot Mess

    May 10, 2023
    News

    ‘Ted Lasso’ Seems to Be Preparing to Lose Jason Sudeikis After Season 3

    May 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy