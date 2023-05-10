‘Ted Lasso’ Seems to Be Preparing to Lose Jason Sudeikis After Season 3

Apple TV+

There are only three episodes left of Ted Lasso, after this week’s “La Locker Room Aux Folles.” While the streamer hasn’t confirmed whether or not Season 3 will be the final installment of the chipper football show, lead star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has made his stance clear: This is the end.

Well, it’s the final act for him, at least.

Brett Goldstein, who plays foul-mouthed coach Roy Kent on the show, has been open about wanting to continue with more of the series. Yes, there’s always the idea of spinoffs. But as we near the end of Season 3, Ted Lasso seems to be preparing to write Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) off of his own show. His character has little-to-no arc this season, besides the insinuation that it might be time for him to go back to America already. It appears that the show is preparing to give him a one-way ticket after Season 3 wraps.

