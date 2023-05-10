Sudan: The shooting did not stop in Khartoum, and negotiations are continuing in Saudi Arabia

While the two parties to the conflict in Sudan were holding talks in Saudi Arabia, in the capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday morning, the sound of bullets was heard in separate places.

Three weeks of fierce fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries, the displacement of hundreds of thousands to neighboring countries, and pushing the African country to the brink of collapse.

The United Nations Health Organization said, on Tuesday, that the death toll from the ongoing clashes in Sudan has risen to 604, including civilians.

The talks are part of a diplomatic initiative proposed by Saudi Arabia and the United States aimed at halting the fighting that has turned Khartoum and other urban areas into battlefields.

But the talks do not appear to be making progress, according to a Saudi official inside the negotiations.