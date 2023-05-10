Halsey stands out in a black and pink mini dress at the Chanel Cruise fashion show

<!–

Exactly two weeks after her split from her baby’s father, screenwriter Alev Aydin, singer Halsey came out as a single mother for the first time.

The 28-year-old singer (born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) took to the red carpet at the Chanel Cruise fashion show in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

She was spotted with Kim Petras at the event and sat in the front row of the show with actress Chloe Sevigny.

The singer stepped out wearing a low-cut black Chanel cardigan sweater with pink and white trim.

She also rocked a matching black Chanel miniskirt with pink and white trim, while accessorizing with a gold link necklace and pink and gold Chanel earrings.

She also carried a small black Chanel bag as she rocked white knee-length stockings and completed her look with shiny black shoes.

The singer seemed in good spirits just two weeks after ending her five-year relationship with screenwriter Alev Aydin.

The singer and writer first met in 2018, when Aydin was hired to write a movie about her life.

When asked by a fan on Twitter why the biopic never came out, the singer quoted a retweet, “bc alev allegedly wrote it over the last 3 years and instead we slowly fell in love. you know the rest!’

She revealed in January 2021 that she was expecting her first child with Aydin, with their son Ender born in July 2021.

‘Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” the singer posted on Instagram after giving birth.

The couple collaborated on a music video in June 2022 and celebrated their son turning one year old in July 2022 before the split was announced in late April.

“It’s an amicable breakup. They plan to co-parent, a source told People, with court documents adding that the singer filed a petition on April 5 to determine the parental relationship.

She also asked the court for full physical custody of their 21-month-old son and requested that Aydin be granted ‘reasonable visitation rights’.

Halsey also asked the court to grant joint legal custody and split legal costs between her and Aydin, she thought there was not a word about child support.

Small Shots co-creator Aydin last directed Halsey’s So Good music video last June.

Halsey – who has 70 million social media followers – last posted about Alev on Valentine’s Day when she had a Instagram photo of them kissing.