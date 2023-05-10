Iran’s Amir-Abdollahian holds talks with Syria’s Mekdad in Moscow

NNA – The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in the Russian capital on Wednesday.

The meeting between Iranian and Syrian delegations took place on the sidelines of the quadrilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Russia which will be held today in Moscow.

Upon his arrival in Moscow, Amir-Abdollahian expressed hopes that Syria and Turkey would reach a political solution on re-establishing their diplomatic ties and withdrawal of foreign forces from northern Syria.

He also expressed hope that the Moscow meeting would pave the way for Syrian refugees to return to their homeland as soon as possible.

Issuing a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that in this summit, the Syrian delegation will emphasize the need to end the occupation of Turkey and withdrawal of illegal foreign forces from Syrian territory and stop supporting terrorism.–MNA

