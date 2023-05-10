Tarraf marking Europe Day stresses need to restore Lebanon’s capacity to take, implement political and administrative decisions

NNA – The following is a speech delivered by the Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, H.E. Ralph Tarraf, marking Europe Day, on 9 May 2023:

ldquo;Today, we celebrate the anniversary of the historic Schuman Declaration, which paved the way for the creation of the European Union.

Todayrsquo;s Europe Day comes at challenging times.

The times are challenging for Europe, with the Russian war on Ukraine continuing to cause death and suffering of many, and shaking the very foundations on which peace in Europe has been built after two World Wars.

But also beyond this war, Europe is struggling to find its proper place in a rapidly evolving world, in which old certainties and routines are being questioned, in terms of security, political partnerships, the global economy, societal transformations, and climate change.

The times are challenging for Lebanon too, with the socioeconomic and financial crisis driving many Lebanese into poverty or exile, amid an incapacity to implement reforms and a political vacuum that is now in its seventh month.

In the four years I have served in this beautiful country, I have contributed to many discussions and initiatives to address the multiple challenges Lebanon is facing.

Our focus has been mainly on three fronts:

First, the need to restore, as a matter of urgency, Lebanonrsquo;s capacity to take and implement political and administrative decisions. There is a common understanding that this requires at least the election of a President, the establishment of a fully empowered Government, and agreements regarding the nominations of other high-ranking officials. Beyond that, also the need to remunerate properly the Civil Service, including the Security Forces, ensure its functioning and stop the brain drain. Some want to go further, and demand a thorough revision of the political system altogether. But this is a discussion the Lebanese need to have amongst themselves in the first place.

Second, we all agree that Lebanon needs to find an answer to the economic crunch, as a matter of priority. Monetary and fiscal reforms would bring back much needed liquidity into the economy, stop the slide into an informal economy and reconstruct Lebanonrsquo;s dysfunctional banking system. Implementing the measures agreed with the International Monetary Fund more than a year ago would open the way for a programme of economic recovery, assisted by the IMF and the international community, Europe included.

Equally important, but unfortunately not prominently discussed, is a macroeconomic vision for the country:

What will the productive base of the future Lebanese economy be?

How are Lebanese going to make a living in the future?

What is the level of inequality accepted in the country?

And last but not least, are governance-related reforms. Transparent procedures in running public affairs, with clear lines of responsibility and accountability, a proper public procurement system, strong and independent oversight bodies, including the judiciary, no tolerance for corruption, are but a few examples of what a well-governed system would require.

Economic and fiscal reforms, macroeconomic guidance, and governance-related reforms need to go hand in hand.

There are no shortcuts to this.

The task is daunting, but achievable.

Lebanonrsquo;s friends, the European Union and its Member States included, continue to stand ready to support Lebanon on this path.

Third, the Lebanese need a common understanding of how to deal with the presence of a large number of Syrian refugees in the country.

You might be surprised that I believe that we have much more in common regarding this issue than what divides us. Although the numbers are not remotely comparable with what Lebanon is facing, and although Europe is much better equipped to deal with the challenges, we have very similar debates in Europe around migration and the presence of refugees as you have here.

I think it is fair to say that we all share the belief that every human being has the right to live in safety and with dignity, and is entitled to enjoy basic human rights to the full. In addition, European and Lebanese decision makers feel bound by universal humanitarian principles and international law. On the other hand, Lebanese and also European citizens are concerned with social cohesion and economic imbalances, when opening doors to others in large numbers.

Decision makers in Lebanon and in Europe alike need to find an equilibrium between concerns of citizens and humanity, between the tendency to close up and the readiness to remain open to the world, between the secluded island and the vast land. This is, in all circumstances, a delicate balancing act. There are no easy solutions and no quick fixes to this, and we should not fall prey to demagogues who pretend otherwise.

The focus of the public debate in Lebanon has recently mostly been on describing problems and challenges, which come with the Syrian refugee population. This is certainly understandable, given the very large number of refugees in Lebanon. But I believe it is time that decision-makers focus on what can be done and implemented, in concrete and specific terms, to address the challenges at hand. The safety, dignity, security and well-being of all people in Lebanon are at stake here.

The European Union remains ready to engage in a constructive dialogue on all these issues, within the limits imposed by our respect for Lebanonrsquo;s sovereignty. It is up to the Lebanese to decide on their destiny, and not to us to impose solutions from outside.–Delegation of the European Union to Lebanon

============R.H.