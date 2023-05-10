Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Oil prices edge lower after surprise build in U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles

    By

    May 10, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;Oil pricesnbsp;slipped in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data for April that could give direction for thenbsp;Federal Reserve#39;s next rate decision.

    Brent crude dropped 16 cents to $77.28 a barrel at 0008 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dipped 20 cents to $73.51, paring gains from the previous session.

    In a possible sign of weakening demand, U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.6 million barrels in the week ended May 5, while gasoline stockpiles rose by 399,000 barrels, thenbsp;American Petroleum Institutenbsp;reported on Tuesday according to market sources.

    The data defied expectations from eight analysts polled by Reuters for a 900,000-barrel drawdown in crude inventories and a 1.2 million-barrel drop in gasoline stocks.–Reutersnbsp;

