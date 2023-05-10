Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Two Palestinians killed in an Israeli army assault near Jenin

    By

    May 10, 2023

    NNA – The Israeli army early this morning shot and killed two Palestinian youths identified as Ahmad Jamal Assaf, 19, and Warani Walid Qatanat, 24, during an assault on the northern West Bank town of Qabatia, south of Jenin, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Witnesses said a large army force raided the town and broke into several homes in the western neighborhood, searched them and ransacked them.

    During the assault, soldiers opened fire at a car killing two and wounding a third who was said to be in very critical condition at a Jenin hospital with bullet wounds to the chest and belly.

    The Israeli army has so far this year shot and killed 107 Palestinians in the West Bank and another 16 in the Gaza Strip.–WAFA

    By

