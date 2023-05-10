Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for May 10, 2023

NNA -nbsp;
ANNAHAR: Fears return over south Lebanon
Presidential crisis out of controlnbsp;
AL-JOUMHOURIA: Possibility of presidential breakthrough preceding solution to Central Bankrsquo;s governorshipnbsp;
AL-AKHBAR: Washington intervenes amid obstruction in support of army commander
ASHARQ AL-AWSAT: Lebanese depositors resume sit-ins in demand of their funds
Protests in front of Mikati#39;s residence and House of Parliament, vandalism of properties owned by banksnbsp;
