Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for May 10, 2023

ANNAHAR: Fears return over south Lebanon

Presidential crisis out of controlnbsp;

AL-JOUMHOURIA: Possibility of presidential breakthrough preceding solution to Central Bankrsquo;s governorshipnbsp;

AL-AKHBAR: Washington intervenes amid obstruction in support of army commander

ASHARQ AL-AWSAT: Lebanese depositors resume sit-ins in demand of their funds

Protests in front of Mikati#39;s residence and House of Parliament, vandalism of properties owned by banksnbsp;

