Terrible Timing of Trump’s Town Hall Has Allies Freaking Out

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

For Donald Trump, the initial plan seemed simple.

By agreeing to an exclusive town hall in New Hampshire with his biggest cable news nemesis—CNN—the 2024 Republican frontrunner was poised for a made-for-primetime clash to delight his followers, set off his critics, and suck up the political oxygen in the critical early primary state.

Just over 24 hours before Trump’s scheduled sit-down, however, whatever hopes he had to ambush CNN turned into what one of his former advisers called “walking into a complete ambush.”

