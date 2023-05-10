Should Man City’s Bernabeu goal have been disallowed?

Kevin De Bruyne equalized to ensure Manchester City drew 1-1 at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti was furious as he was adamant that the ball was already out

Broadcaster beIN SPORTS is confident that their virtual representation is accurate

An image that is supposed to show definitive evidence that the ball went out of play before Manchester City equalized against Real Madrid has come under scrutiny.

Broadcaster beIN SPORTS shared an ‘exclusive’ image claiming the ball was out before Bernardo Silva could hook it into play.

A 3D image was created using a series of TV camera angles and Real Madrid were furious with the decision, prompting manager Carlo Ancelotti to book for his protests.

But the picture is neither final nor official, and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger questioned whether the technology was even available to provide officials with conclusive evidence anyway.

“It’s a typical situation of are we going (to the VAR). The VAR normally has to check whether the goal is regular or not,” Wenger said on beIN SPORTS.

beIN SPORTS claimed to show the ball was out of play just before Man City scored

Bernardo Silva seemed to have kept it in, but the broadcaster claimed it had gone out

One stage later, Kevin De Bruyne (centre) equalized for Manchester City in Spain

‘In such a situation they have to intervene.

“They didn’t go back far enough to check whether the ball was out or not, or they didn’t have the potential to check whether the ball was out or not.”

He added: “I think I would go for the second (option) because normally the VAR can’t check on the sidelines, only on the goal line.”

The ball was played down the line to Silva by Walker and appeared to be held in just down the right before it was played in to defender Ruben Dias.

From there it was carried to De Bruyne and as Real Madrid regained possession – which heralded a new phase of play, it can be argued – they would quickly lose it again as Jack Grealish threw De Bruyne forward to score.

“BeIN created this virtual representation of the ball in relation to the touchline, using our advanced analysis tools, which we have in all of our BeIN Studios,” a spokesperson told Mail Sport.

“Our tech indicated that the ball was most likely over the line, we are confident in the accuracy of the data that made the simulation for us.

“If there was a chip in the ball, match officials could prove it conclusively. The consensus is that umpires should be able to determine whether the ball is in or out of play at any time during a match.’

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was booked for being furious over the decision not to throw in

“I thought the ball went out,” Ancelotti said furiously Movistar+.

‘Moreover, the previous action was a corner kick. The referee was not attentive. And he gave me a yellow card. I told him cards should be taken from those inside the field, not to those outside.’

In the end, it would prove to be a decisive goal as the two sides finished the first leg of this semi-final all-square at 1-1.

City started the game stronger, but were rocked when Vinicius Jnr produced a missile to put Champions League holders Real into an early lead. The hosts continued to defend their dominance before De Bruyne leveled it with a nice low blow from the edge of the box.

City goalkeeper Ederson needed quick reflexes in the final phase to stop substitute Aurelien Tchouameni in the final phase. The two sides will meet in Manchester next Wednesday to decide who will make it to the final.