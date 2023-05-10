Wed. May 10th, 2023

    After a century of its stay in London.. Iraq recovers 6000 of its artifacts

    Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid announced that Iraq had recovered about 6,000 artifacts from the United Kingdom.

    Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid announced that Iraq had recovered about 6,000 artifacts from the United Kingdom.

    “These pieces have been in Britain since 1923 for the purposes of research, studies and translation,” Rashid said in a press conference during a ceremony held on the occasion of receiving the antiquities. He added, “It was returned to Iraq in cooperation with the British Museum, and it is the second largest restoration of antiquities in the history of Iraq.”

    The Iraqi president was in Britain to attend the coronation of King Charles III, and managed to return the pieces. The reception ceremony was held at the Iraqi Embassy in London.

    After his arrival in Baghdad, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities held a party, and the pieces will be returned to the Iraqi Museum.

