Abdollahian: Syrian government and people an essential part of region’s reality

NNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has affirmed that the Syrian government and people are an essential and important part of the reality of the region.

Abdollahianrsquo;s remarks came in statements after his arrival in Moscow to participate in the quadripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Syria, Russia, Iran and Turkey.

ldquo;We hope that the steps taken so far and the meetings held before that in Moscow at the level of defense ministers and senior experts were able to focus on strong messages for todayrsquo;s meeting, which is working to find a political solution, the withdrawal of Turkish forces and the American occupation forces from the regions of northern Syria, and ensuring the safe return of Syrian refugees to their areas as soon as possible,rdquo; Abdollahian was quoted by Iranian IRNA News Agency as saying.

The delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic, headed by Dr. Fayssal Mikdad, arrived on Tuesday evening in Moscow to participate in the quadripartite meeting to be held by the foreign ministers of Syria, Russia, Iran and Turkey.–SANAnbsp;

=============R.H.