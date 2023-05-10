Russian Embassy in Lebanon shares remarks on article authored by Ukrainian chargé d’affaires and published by NNA on May 8

NNA – The Russian Embassy in Lebanon on Wednesday shared the following remarks on an article authored by the Ukrainian chargeacute; drsquo;affaires in Lebanon and published by NNA on May 8, 2023:

ldquo;The article authored by the Ukrainian chargeacute; drsquo;affaires in Lebanon and published by the NNA on the eve of Victory Day reflects the ongoing effort of the Kiev regime in rewriting and obliterating its own history.

Contrary to the Ukrainian diplomatrsquo;s insinuations, the Soviet Army did indeed play a decisive role in defeating Hitlerrsquo;s Germany. Millions of Soviet soldiers ndash; among whom Russians, Ukrainians and dozens of other nations ndash; died fighting for their country. While other states contributed as well, the USSR undeniably paid the harshest price. By some estimates, Soviet Union accepted up to 95% of the military casualties of the three major powers of the Grand Alliance.

Even though decades have passed since the end of World War II, the sacred memory of our ancestorsrsquo; heroic Victory is what unites people on May 9. That is precisely why many of our allied countries joined the parade in Moscow: leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were all present in Moscow at the Victory Day parade. This respectable participant list serves to prove that this memorable day is not ldquo;monopolizedrdquo; by Russia but is indeed monumental to the overwhelming majority of the former USSR members.

In a pitiful attempt at tarnishing the role of the USSR in defeating Nazism, the author is conveniently omitting the undisputable abundance of neo-Nazist ideology in his own home country. It is obvious that the Kiev regime, guided by its aspiration to build a mono-ethnic Neo-Nazi State, is attempting to ldquo;cleanserdquo; Ukraine from the Russian language, culture and our common heritage. Russian books are being burnt, monuments destoryed, monasteries attacked. The current state of the now openly facsist-sympathizing Ukriane begs for a rhetorical question: is this the renowned ldquo;European solidarityrdquo; that the country is striving towards?

Not long ago, in 2010, Ukrainian soldiers marched in a parade on the Red Square alongside the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Poland, and they took pride in doing so. But times have changed. Ukrainian authorities chose to completely falsify their nationrsquo;s identity and submit its sovereignty to the ldquo;collective Westrdquo;. Once a prosperous country with significant economic potential, it is now nothing more than an anti-Russian project, kept alive by Western taxpayersrsquo; money and NATO weapons.

The recent move by Kiev denouncing the Victory Day and substituting it with an alienating ldquo;Remembrance and Reconciliation Dayrdquo; is apparently supposed to symbolize the countryrsquo;s solidarity with the ldquo;European approachrdquo;. In reality, it is an insult to the dignity of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers, who gave their lives liberating the entire continent.

Evidently, this is yet another attempt at appearing more ldquo;democraticrdquo;, ldquo;progressiverdquo; and ldquo;freerdquo;. Let us not forget that German Nazism was once also trying to bring ldquo;democracyrdquo;, ldquo;progressrdquo; and ldquo;freedomrdquo; to the world. The US and NATO are especially keen on exporting their own ldquo;democratic valuesrdquo;, recent examples being Yugoslavia, Iraq, Syria and Libya. Needless to say, the true price of such ldquo;valuesrdquo; is extremely dubious.

We are adamant in our belief that for the majority of Ukrainians Victory Day remains the one true holiday. Regardless of the war waged against Russia by Zelensky and his Western supervisors, it is ultimately up to every individual to decide the meaning of this day. Time will pass, and surely, this idiotic absurdity currently taking place in Ukraine will be nothing but a shameful incident of the past.

Thankfully, the people of Lebanon are immune to Ukrainian propaganda and have an adequate understanding of world history. This solidarity with the objective historical truths is visible to the naked eye: the billboards commemorating Victory Day in the Lebanese Republic are entirely privately funded, and the Embassy has not paid a single lira for their installation.rdquo;

