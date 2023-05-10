Wed. May 10th, 2023

    'Hypnotic' Brutally Ends Ben Affleck's Movie Hot Streak

    Ben Affleck has been on a rather impressive winning streak as of late, beginning with his sterling work in Gavin O’Connor’s underseen 2020 gem The Way Back and continuing with his excellent supporting turns in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and George Clooney’s The Tender Bar (both from 2021)—as well as in last month’s Air, which he also directed.

    Factor in the relatively redemptive recut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the pulpy Deep Water, and the 50-year-old actor seems to have found a solid groove, proving equally comfortable in dramas, thrillers, historical epics, and superhero sagas that know how to take prime advantage of his stout, charismatic force of personality.

    All of which makes Hypnotic so brutally disappointing.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

