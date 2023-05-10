Cannes: Jason Isaacs Joins Vanessa Redgrave, Freida Pinto in ‘The Boy at the Back of the Class’

Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Mrs. Harris is going to Paris, miss) joins Oscar winner Vanessa Redgrave (Mission: impossible, find you) and Freida Pinto (List of Mr. Malcolm, Immortals, Slumdog Millionaire) in the upcoming family function The boy in the back of the class, based on the critically acclaimed children’s book by Onjali Q. Rauf. Stephen Herek (101 Dalmatians, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure) directs, with WestEnd Film handling global sales later this month at the March de Film in Cannes (WestEnd also co-reps North America with Gersh)

In The boy in the back of the classWhen a mysterious new boy named Ahmet joins nine-year-old Alexa’s school, the two become friends. When Alexa finds out he’s a refugee separated from his family, she’ll do anything to help. With the adults away, Alexa and her school friends devise a daring plan to reunite Ahmet with his family – the start of an extraordinary adventure that will take them all the way to Buckingham Palace.

The boy in the back of the class has sold over half a million copies in the UK since it was first published in 2018 and has won multiple awards.

The film will go into production later this year.