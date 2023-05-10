Wed. May 10th, 2023

    The Israeli army publishes a video clip showing the process of its soldiers storming the Palestinian town of Qabatiya

    The Israeli army published a video clip showing its forces storming the Palestinian town of Qabatiya in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in the killing of two Palestinians.

    And the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced, “The martyrdom of the two young men, Ahmed Jamal Tawfiq Assaf (19 years old) and Rani Walid Ahmed Qatanat (24 years old), by the Israeli occupation forces, in Qabatiya, Jenin Governorate,” in the northern West Bank, at the hands of the Israeli forces.

    The Israeli army said that “during an arrest operation in the village of Qabatiya, near Jenin, two Palestinian terrorists opened fire from inside a car at IDF forces.”

    He added that the Israeli soldiers “responded by shooting at the two terrorists, killing them,” noting that “after combing the terrorists’ car, an M16 weapon and a pistol were found.”

