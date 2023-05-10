Wagner Boss Dares the West: If I’m a Terrorist, Come and Kill Me

Yulia Morozova/Reuters

Yevgeny Prigozhin said Wednesday morning that if Western governments consider his Wagner Group terrorists then their obvious next step should be to try and kill him.

On Tuesday, France’s National Assembly unanimously voted to formally designate Wagner a terrorist entity, with the resolution calling on the European Union as a whole to follow suit. Then on Wednesday morning, The Times reported that Britain was similarly set to declare the mercenary force a terrorist organization, with a U.K. government source telling the newspaper that the declaration is “imminent” and could be enacted within weeks.

When contacted by The Daily Beast about the British plan—which would see Wagner viewed in the same light in the U.K. as groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda—Prigozhin gave a typically trolling reply in the form of voice notes shared on Telegram.

