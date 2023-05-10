Wed. May 10th, 2023

    News

    Wagner Boss Dares the West: If I’m a Terrorist, Come and Kill Me

    By

    May 10, 2023 , , , ,
    Wagner Boss Dares the West: If I’m a Terrorist, Come and Kill Me

    Yulia Morozova/Reuters

    Yevgeny Prigozhin said Wednesday morning that if Western governments consider his Wagner Group terrorists then their obvious next step should be to try and kill him.

    On Tuesday, France’s National Assembly unanimously voted to formally designate Wagner a terrorist entity, with the resolution calling on the European Union as a whole to follow suit. Then on Wednesday morning, The Times reported that Britain was similarly set to declare the mercenary force a terrorist organization, with a U.K. government source telling the newspaper that the declaration is “imminent” and could be enacted within weeks.

    When contacted by The Daily Beast about the British plan—which would see Wagner viewed in the same light in the U.K. as groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda—Prigozhin gave a typically trolling reply in the form of voice notes shared on Telegram.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Susanna Reid admits she has ‘two thoughts’ about Robert De Niro having a child at age 79

    May 10, 2023
    News

    The Turkish Foreign Minister meets his Syrian counterpart, and Moscow proposes a roadmap for normalizing relations between the two countries

    May 10, 2023
    News

    A mysterious object has been found that is 10 million times brighter than the sun. Scientists can’t work out why it hasn’t exploded

    May 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Susanna Reid admits she has ‘two thoughts’ about Robert De Niro having a child at age 79

    May 10, 2023
    News

    The Turkish Foreign Minister meets his Syrian counterpart, and Moscow proposes a roadmap for normalizing relations between the two countries

    May 10, 2023
    News

    A mysterious object has been found that is 10 million times brighter than the sun. Scientists can’t work out why it hasn’t exploded

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Berkshire Hathaway cuts stake in EV maker BYD as Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger say they don’t want to compete against Elon Musk

    May 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy