I’m a posture expert and here’s why people should avoid this ‘car crash’ sleeping position

A posture expert has urged people to avoid a “car accident” in a sleeping position – a warning of the hidden damage it does to the body at night.

James Leinhardt, from Manchester, went viral on TikTok last month when he told his 450,000 followers not to lie on their stomachs at night.

In a video that has garnered more than 3.6 million “likes,” the expert demonstrated the pose — where you pull one knee to your stomach and tuck your arms on either side of the pillow.

Explaining all the ways the body is put under stress, James said, “You turn your neck, you turn it.”

“You raise your head and fight all the natural curves of your spine.

James Leinhardt, from Manchester, went viral on T ikTok last month when he blasted this ‘car crash’ from a sleeping position

“You compress your vertebrae. You get tingling, neck pain and back pain.’

The expert – who has been working with seriously injured and chronically ill patients for a decade to improve their sleep – added: ‘And you still do it every night. Why?!’

Nick then used a model skeleton to demonstrate the effects of the popular sleeping position on the body.

He said, ‘It’s not comfortable, it’s just what you know. It’s just what your body is used to.’

Nick captioned the clip: “The prize for the worst sleeping position goes to… sleeping on your stomach.”

Since the video was posted on April 30, Nick’s video has been viewed more than 50 million times — and users had mixed feelings about his advice.

“It’s comfortable at first,” said one. “However, the morning is full of regret.”

Another added, “I’m not going to lie, that’s the best sleeping position, but even now my neck hates it.”

The posture expert – who has 10 years of experience in this field – warned that this sleeping position puts pressure on the neck, shoulders and back

The expert joked that it earned the “worst sleeping position” award. His video has been viewed more than 50 million times

“It makes me sleepy just seeing it,” said a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Then why does it feel so good????”

Nick then filmed a follow-up clip after a viewer commented, “Fine. How am I supposed to sleep then?’

In his second video, the expert – who is the founder of sleep brand Levitex – cursed the “car accident” of a sleeping position and suggested an easy alternative.

He said, “Okay, so you all hate me for insisting you stop doing this.”

In a follow-up video, Nick suggested an alternative way to make your body feel supported without any tension

However, the clips divided social media users – many pointed out that the ‘car crash’ position ‘feels so good’

To relieve pressure on your body, Nick urged people to put their pillow between “the tip of your ear and the tip of your shoulder.”

He continued, “The second thing you’re going to do is put a pillow between your knees and ankles.

“That will support and stabilize this hip and make you feel more secure — and you’re less likely to bring that leg forward.”

Finally, Nick urged people to press a third pillow to their chest at night.

He said, ‘You’re going to relieve that top shoulder. Hug it and again, you’re more stable and less likely to roll over.”

Nick ended the video by urging his followers to try his method for at least 30 minutes.

He added, “If you don’t like it or it doesn’t work out, go back to that car accident or sleeping position and start again tomorrow.”