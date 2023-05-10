Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Israeli military renews strikes on Gaza Strip killing at least one

    May 10, 2023

    NNA – The Israeli military said it renewed strikes on Gaza Wednesday, killing one person according to the Palestinian territoryrsquo;s health ministry.

    In a statement, the military said it was ldquo;currently striking Islamic Jihad terrorist organization rocket launching infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.rdquo;

    A Gaza health ministry official told AFP one person was killed.

    An AFP journalist saw air strikes hit north of Gaza City, with smoke billowing from the densely-populated territory.

    Israelrsquo;s military said it also fired on militants ldquo;who were travelling to a rocket launch site in the city of Khan Yunisrdquo; in southern Gaza.

    The latest violence comes a day after Israeli airstrikesnbsp;killed 15 Gazans, including top militants from Islamic Jihad and four children, according to a health ministry toll.–AFP

