Israeli military renews strikes on Gaza Strip killing at least one

NNA – The Israeli military said it renewed strikes on Gaza Wednesday, killing one person according to the Palestinian territoryrsquo;s health ministry.
In a statement, the military said it was ldquo;currently striking Islamic Jihad terrorist organization rocket launching infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.rdquo;
A Gaza health ministry official told AFP one person was killed.
An AFP journalist saw air strikes hit north of Gaza City, with smoke billowing from the densely-populated territory.
Israelrsquo;s military said it also fired on militants ldquo;who were travelling to a rocket launch site in the city of Khan Yunisrdquo; in southern Gaza.
The latest violence comes a day after Israeli airstrikesnbsp;killed 15 Gazans, including top militants from Islamic Jihad and four children, according to a health ministry toll.–AFP
