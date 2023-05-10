Raphinha slams ‘lies’ following reports he had been allowed to leave Barcelona in the summer

<!–

Raphinha has responded to speculation he is about to leave Barcelona after just one season at the Camp Nou in a series of impassioned Instagram posts.

The former Leeds ace has had an inconsistent start in Catalonia but has found form as Blaugrana’s LaLiga winning campaign comes to a close.

The winger is said to be in the sights of a number of Premier League clubs after it was believed he was among the players considered for sale during the upcoming transfer window.

Due to their serious financial problems, Barcelona will need to raise £178m if they want to window shop and sign players – some of whom, such as teenage superstar Gavi – already play regularly for the Catalan side.

But the Brazilian has strongly rejected claims he will be included in Barcelona’s impending sell-out in a strongly worded series of Instagram comments.

The Brazilian star has responded to speculation that he was ‘okay’ to leave Barcelona this summer

In his native Portuguese, Raphinha denounced “unprofessional liars” when he responded to the report

Responding to a message from the Brazilian sports outlet fanatics indicating that the player was lined up for a possible move, Raphinha called the report a “lie.”

“Lie,” the attacker began, adding a winking emoji. “The person who said this is a liar and uninformed.”

Believing that his first comment had been deleted, Raphinha added, “Lie, again, this (report) is a lie. And whoever says that is a liar, uninformed and unprofessional.

“If my comment is removed, I will post it on my Instagram,” he concluded emphatically.

Despite his wishes, Raphinha is said to be about to move anyway due to Barcelona’s deteriorating financial situation.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had previously stated the club would cut their wage bill to ensure market activity, but LaLiga boss Javier Tebas poured cold water on the idea in March.

Raphinha has no interest in leaving Camp Nou and would instead stay and prove himself to his manager Xavi (right)

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle would be interested in signing Raphinha, as would Todd Boehly, who missed the player with Chelsea last summer

As well as cutting wages, Barcelona will also look to sack a number of players, including Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Franck Kessie and Eric Garcia, partly in a bid to secure club legend Lionel Messi.

Fati – who was handed Messi’s talisman No. 10 after the 2021 World Cup winner’s tearful farewell – is also said to be against a move as he looks set to prove himself after a recent dip in form.

Despite a mixed season, Raphinha is still hotly pursued, with Mail Sport reporting that Newcastle have reportedly made a £60 million verbal offer for the player.

Chelsea, who were close to signing the player last summer but ultimately failed, are also said to have piqued their interest.