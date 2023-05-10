Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Saab meets Egyptian Ambassador: To re-establish contacts with Syrian state

    By

    May 10, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Wednesday welcomed Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Yasser Alawi, with whom he discussed the most recent developments in light of the fresh decisions of the League of Arab States.nbsp;

    For his part, Bou Saab stressed that the Lebanese government must not delay re-establishing contacts with the Syrian state ldquo;in order to restore official relations, which recently witnessed a setback due to the Lebanese internal disputes, and which caused a great loss at the economic level.rdquo;nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

