Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib urges local banks to release funds of embassies, foreign diplomats accredited to Lebanon

    By

    May 10, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Wednesday called on the Association of Banks to release the funds of embassies and foreign diplomats accredited to Lebanon, as soon as possible, stressing that such measures constitute a flagrant violation of ldquo;Vienna Conventionrdquo; and diplomatic relations, and thus puts bilateral relations between Lebanon and these countries in danger.

    Bou Habib added that the continued seizing of said funds could lead to the loss of the possibility of having foreign embassies and their diplomatic staff to deposit their funds in Lebanese banks in the future, which would damage the reputation of the Lebanese banking sector.nbsp;

