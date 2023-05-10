Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Read All 13 Charges Against George Santos Here

    By

    May 10, 2023
    Read All 13 Charges Against George Santos Here

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    The indictment against Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was unsealed Wednesday morning after he surrendered to federal authorities. The congressman is expected to appear in a federal courthouse in Central Islip, on Long Island, on Wednesday afternoon.

    Santos is charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two of making making materially false statements to Congress.

    You can read the indictment and the statement of facts below:

