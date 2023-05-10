Read All 13 Charges Against George Santos Here

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The indictment against Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was unsealed Wednesday morning after he surrendered to federal authorities. The congressman is expected to appear in a federal courthouse in Central Islip, on Long Island, on Wednesday afternoon.

Santos is charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two of making making materially false statements to Congress.

You can read the indictment and the statement of facts below:

Read more at The Daily Beast.