    George Santos’ Lies Finally Catch Up With Him in Stunning Indictment

    The long trail of lies has finally caught up with Rep. George Santos, who was indicted on Wednesday for enriching himself by defrauding political donors, cheating the federal government to get COVID relief funds, and faking House disclosure forms.

    The Justice Department unsealed a 13-count indictment Tuesday morning that detailed the variety of ways Santos used his brief political rise to dupe taxpayers and donors—an eagerly awaited law enforcement action that followed months of investigative news reports about his wide ranging fraudster lifestyle.

    Santos was placed into custody Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. He is expected to be arraigned later today.

