England winger Beth Mead is hopeful of making the Lionesses World Cup squad

England winger Beth Mead is hoping to be part of the Lionesses World Cup squad this summer after revealing she is ‘ahead of schedule’ in her ACL recovery.

Mead, who won the golden boot at the European Championship, suffered the knee injury during the game between Arsenal and Manchester United in November 2022.

Despite tearing her anterior cruciate ligament, Mead refused to exclude herself from the World Cup and began rehabilitation as quickly as possible.

Mead has now revealed that she is “ahead of schedule” and that her World Cup destiny rests in the hands of head coach Sarina Wiegman.

Speak against Sky Sports news, Mead said: ‘The injury is okay, I’m over five months out and back on the field and I’m kicking another ball, feeling good, ahead of schedule. That’s all I can do that I have control over right now.

“I wouldn’t say I’m confident (going to the World Cup) because I can’t control it, but I’m working hard to get as close to it as possible – but at the end of the day it’s it will probably be Sarina’s decision.’

Meanwhile, Wiegman has said, “I’ve had a talk with her (Beth Mead), she’s fine, she’s in rehab, she’s fine, but the World Cup is actually too early.

“So what we said is she’s not in our plans right now, just really take the time to get well again.” But if a miracle happens and she goes that fast, we’ll reconsider – but I don’t expect that at the moment.’

Mead and Lucy Bronze were awarded their MBEs for services to football on Wednesday following their part in England’s Euro 2022 victory.

The pair are pictured receiving their royal honors from Prince William at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Mean has received a string of awards – winning the Golden Boot at the Euro 2022 tournament before winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December.

More to follow…