Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Beirut Airport: Passengers must report missing items to airport chief’s office for follow up

    May 10, 2023

    NNA – Rafic Hariri International Airport – Beirut on Wednesday issued the following statement: quot;Some media outlets and social media portals have reported the loss of items from inside passenger luggage arriving or departing through Rafic Hariri International Airport – Beirut. The Presidency of the Airport, out of keen concern for the interest and safety of passengers, and in order to preserve the airportrsquo;s reputation, wishes of any passenger who discovers missing items in his/her luggage to head to airport chiefrsquo;s office to be able to review the surveillance cameras and confirm the path of the luggage in question before loading it aboard the aircraft or after removing it from the plane, in coordination with the leadership of the Airport Security Service.rdquo;

