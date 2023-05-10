Passenger Tried to Storm Cockpit After Meltdown Over Menu

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Broward County

A hotheaded businessman allegedly attacked a flight attendant after her “shitty” colleague was not sufficiently deferential while reciting the available meal choices.

That’s according to a criminal complaint reviewed by The Daily Beast, which says American Airlines passenger Robert David Croizat became enraged about halfway through a flight from Barbados to South Florida.

An irate Croizat demanded to speak with the captain of the aircraft about the subpar service he felt he had received, melting down to such a degree that another traveler was moved to overpower the U.K. citizen and force him back to his seat so the plane could land safely, the complaint says.

