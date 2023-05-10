Video: Watch: Fires recede in western Canada and concern over an expected rise in temperatures

Fires in western Canada receded slightly on Tuesday, allowing some residents to return to their homes, while firefighters who were unable to control a number of hotspots and experts expressed concern about a sharp rise in temperatures expected for the weekend.

Authorities lifted evacuation orders for a few villages after the fires were brought under control, but choking smoke is now enveloping the entire province of Alberta and beyond, worsening air quality as far as the Arctic and the neighboring United States.