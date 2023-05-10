Moscow Secretly Preps Takedown of Russia’s Shadow Army Boss

Press service of Concord / Handout via Reuters

Russia’s shadow army boss has incensed some figures in the Kremlin so much with his increasingly scathing takedowns of the country’s top military brass that staffers in the presidential administration are preparing to take him down.

That’s according to a new report out Wednesday by Meduza, which cited sources close to the Kremlin as saying that Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s trash-talking rants about the war have begun to “seriously bother the country’s top leadership.”

A day earlier, Prigozhin publicly accused troops from Russia’s regular army of “hauling ass” from their positions in Bakhmut, mocked Victory Day celebrations on Red Square, and lashed out at an unnamed “happy grandpa” in charge of the war effort who he said was actually a “complete jackass.”

