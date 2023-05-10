Newsmax Host Gives Half-Assed Apology for Airing Entirely Wrong Man’s Mugshot

Newsmax

Newsmax host Greg Kelly issued a snarky, equivocating correction and apology on Tuesday night for airing a mugshot of a totally different person and claiming it was that of Texas mass shooter Mauricio Garcia.

Following this weekend’s massacre at an Allen outlet mall, researchers and law enforcement have revealed that Garcia had an extensive online history of neo-Nazism and white supremacy. Additionally, the 33-year-old former security guard had tattoos of swastikas and Nazi SS bolts, and wore a patch reading “RWDS,” an acronym for the extremist slogan “right wing death squad.”

Despite the overwhelming evidence that Garcia was a white supremacist with violently far-right beliefs, MAGA influencers and chief Twitter troll Elon Musk have outright dismissed this as nothing more than a “psyop.” Pointing to Garcia’s Hispanic heritage while sharing an inaccurate photo of someone with the same name, right-wing media has claimed the mainstream press “manufactured” this narrative in a continuing effort to demonize Trump supporters.

