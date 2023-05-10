Indictment Highlights One of George Santos’ Greatest Hypocrisies

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

House Republicans will begin voting on a bill Wednesday to recover fraudulent COVID unemployment benefits—and the only thing preventing a lead cosponsor of that bill, Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), from taking that vote is that he spent the morning in New York in federal custody after being indicted on 13 charges, including fraudulently taking COVID unemployment benefits.

Santos’ brazen lies have been on display ever since reporters exposed that he won a seat in Congress with an almost entirely fictional resume. But his hypocrisy has only come into focus with his bizarre decision to spend his short congressional tenure fighting to shrink the social safety net and make it harder to access benefits.

Among the 13 criminal charges now faced by Santos is the allegation that he applied for and received $24,000 in unemployment benefits in 2020 and 2021 while drawing a $120,000 salary at a Florida-based investment firm.

