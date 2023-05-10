Here’s Why George Santos Was Able to Get Away With It For So Long

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

I didn’t think it was possible, but if true, New York GOP Rep. George Santos’ exploits were even worse than we thought. And that’s saying a lot.

While most of the headlines scream “wire fraud” and “money laundering,” the 13-count indictment really outlined three big things that caught my attention.

First, Santos, 34, allegedly persuaded donors to give money to an LLC that he controlled, under the guise that it was an outside group solely dedicated to supporting his candidacy. Instead, he treated this money as his personal piggy bank. (Some of that embezzled cash allegedly went toward “designer clothes,” an investment that likely helped him keep his con going.)

