Wed. May 10th, 2023

    News

    JPMorgan Workers Flagged Epstein and ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Charges to Bosses

    By

    May 10, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    JPMorgan Workers Flagged Epstein and ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Charges to Bosses

    Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    JPMorgan raised red flags about its banking relationship with Jeffrey Epstein as early as 2006 and held meetings with former executive Jes Staley—who is accused of sexually abusing at least one woman in Epstein’s orbit—about his friendship with the multimillionaire sex-trafficker, new court exhibits reveal.

    According to internal emails published as exhibits as part of an Epstein victim’s lawsuit against JPMorgan, Staley even went as far as suggesting that bank brass meet with Ken Starr, Epstein’s high-powered lawyer who helped him dodge serious charges in Florida. (Starr is most known as the independent counsel who investigated President Bill Clinton’s sexual misconduct and whose probe led to his impeachment.)

    The litigation against JPMorgan includes three related lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and has unearthed new revelations about the Wall Street titans who allegedly facilitated the financial arms of Epstein’s international sex-trafficking scheme.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

    By

    Related Post

    News

    U.S. Coast Guard En Route To ‘Downed Aircraft’ Off California

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone smolders in sexy black look at Chanel show amid Gigi romance

    May 10, 2023
    News

    This title explains the collaboration of Stephen Hawking and myself in formulating the ultimate theory of the universe and the insights it offers about the beginning of existence and time.

    May 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    U.S. Coast Guard En Route To ‘Downed Aircraft’ Off California

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone smolders in sexy black look at Chanel show amid Gigi romance

    May 10, 2023
    News

    This title explains the collaboration of Stephen Hawking and myself in formulating the ultimate theory of the universe and the insights it offers about the beginning of existence and time.

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Roman Emperor Caligula’s massive party ships were not burned by the Nazis during World War II, researchers say. A US artillery unit was to blame.

    May 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy