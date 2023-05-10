JPMorgan Workers Flagged Epstein and ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Charges to Bosses

Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

JPMorgan raised red flags about its banking relationship with Jeffrey Epstein as early as 2006 and held meetings with former executive Jes Staley—who is accused of sexually abusing at least one woman in Epstein’s orbit—about his friendship with the multimillionaire sex-trafficker, new court exhibits reveal.

According to internal emails published as exhibits as part of an Epstein victim’s lawsuit against JPMorgan, Staley even went as far as suggesting that bank brass meet with Ken Starr, Epstein’s high-powered lawyer who helped him dodge serious charges in Florida. (Starr is most known as the independent counsel who investigated President Bill Clinton’s sexual misconduct and whose probe led to his impeachment.)

The litigation against JPMorgan includes three related lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and has unearthed new revelations about the Wall Street titans who allegedly facilitated the financial arms of Epstein’s international sex-trafficking scheme.

