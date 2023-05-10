Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone smolders in sexy black look at Chanel show amid Gigi romance

<!–

Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, turned heads on Tuesday when she stepped into the Chanel Cruise 2023/24 show in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six actress – who recently spoke about homeschooling – sizzles in a little black dress from the iconic fashion house.

The Los Angeles native put on a leggy display in the plunging mini dress, which features buttons down the front.

She paired the sexy three-quarter sleeve ensemble with a pair of sheer black tights.

It comes as the Titanic star, 48, is still spotted dating rumored love interest Gigi Hadid, 28.

Showstopper: Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, turned heads on Tuesday when she stepped outside for the Chanel Cruise 2023/24 show in Los Angeles

Camila, who has five million followers on Instagram, completed the look with peep toe black heels.

Her dark dress was accentuated with sparkling gold accents appearing on the buttons and trim.

The figure-hugging number teased her perky cleavage and cut at her thighs, well above her knees.

Morrone, who dated DiCaprio for four years, wore a small and dainty box-shaped quilted black Chanel handbag with a chain strap.

Her short nails were painted in a shimmery shade of red as she joined stars such as Margot Robbie and Sofia Richie at the event.

Her rich and shiny dark brown locks were arranged in a precise center parting as they fell over her shoulders in a slightly tousled straight look.

The young siren took her sexy look to the next level by drawing attention to her dark eyes with smokey eye makeup.

Her thick eyebrows were carefully shaped and she added a touch of matte pink color to her cheeks and pout.

Hot: 25-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six actress sizzled in a little black dress from the iconic fashion house

Va va voom: The young siren took her sexy look to the next level by drawing attention to her dark eyes with smokey eye makeup

A source close to Camila exclusively told DailyMail.com that the pair are still in regular contact – despite the fact that they split last summer after years of romance.

“They’re on good terms, they see each other all the time because they share custody of their dog,” the source said.

Camila and Leo cared for two husky puppies during the 2020 lockdown, but after rehoming a dog, Jack, they decided to adopt his sister, Sally.

The couple first started dating in 2018 when Leo was 43 and Camila was just 20 years old.

Despite their 23-year age difference, the couple proved they were serious and carried on for several years.

However, just a month after Camila’s 25th birthday, the couple broke up.

After Leo’s relationship with Camila ended, the A-list actor seemed to break his pattern of dating women under 25 because he was linked to Gigi Hadid.

Starpower: The stunning entertainer posed with fellow actress Elle Fanning

New pair? It comes as the Titanic star, 48, is still spotted with rumored love interest Gigi Hadid, 28

Hadid and DiCaprio were sneaked out of New York City’s popular celebrity haunt Cipriani last Thursday night amid rekindled romance rumors.

Gigi and Leonardo have done little to quell dating rumors lately, as they were also spotted at the same after-party at Zero Bond after the Met Gala.

It follows the rumors that the love interests are “still hanging out together” as they “enjoy each other’s company.”

Gigi and Leo also added to the dating rumor mill after they were both spotted at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party earlier this year.