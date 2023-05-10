Wed. May 10th, 2023

    U.S. Coast Guard En Route To ‘Downed Aircraft’ Off California

    San Clemente Island, CALIF. – The San Diego air station of the U.S. Coast Guard deployed a search-and-rescue helicopter on Wednesday morning upon receiving a report of an “downed aircraft” near San Clemente Island.

    As per the Coast Guard’s Twitter update, the missing aircraft had at least three occupants onboard.

    The incident was said to have occurred approximately one mile southwest of the island, which is situated approximately 70 miles to the west of San Diego.

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was dispatched to the area.

    This is a breaking news update.

