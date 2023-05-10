Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Spanx’s New Shaping Swimwear Collection Dropped Just in Time for Summer

    Not too long ago, shapewear was almost a taboo category. Until somewhat recently, sculpting garments were hidden underneath clothes to discreetly hide and bind, but these days shapewear is—as it should be—worn proudly. In fact, nowadays, you can even find shapewear-like swimwear to help you feel your best. And if there is a brand that is rocking shaping swimwear better than anyone else out there, it’s Spanx.

    It’s no surprise, then, that whenever the renowned shapewear brand releases a new collection of seasonal swimsuits, they tend to sell out in the blink of an eye. With an array of options that suit all shapes, sizes, and preferences, it’s hard not to find a Spanx swimsuit that checks all the boxes… and then some. Lucky for us, its newest release is still in stock and ready to wear this summer on all your water-centric escapes and escapades.

