Jamie Carragher has to come to the aid of CBS presenter Kate Abdo after she starts choking

Beginning of CBS coverage of AC Milan vs. Inter Milan did not go according to plan

Jamie Carragher had to water lead Kate Abdo when she started coughing

Jamie Carragher had to attend to CBS presenter Kate Abdo after she started choking at the start of the Champions League Milan derby program.

The start of the delightful first leg in the semi-final between AC and Inter Milan did not go according to plan.

When Abdo started her opening segment, she had to stop her introduction, pause, and then cough.

Joined by former Liverpool defender Carragher, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and ex-Manchester City man Micah Richards as experts for the match between two of Italy’s biggest clubs.

Carragher had to come to Abdo’s aid and give her a bottle of water, while Henry also checked that she was okay.

CBS Champions League host Kate Abdo had to cut short her intro because of a tickle in her throat

CBS pundit Jamie Carragher came to her rescue with a bottle of water at the beginning of the program

Abdo began, “There’s more drama to come. The second semi-final starts today. AC Milan and Inter Milan, share a stadium, a city and now the rare opportunity to get one step closer to the Champions League final.’

She managed to almost get to the end of those lines, but struggled noticeably before stopping, laughing, and turning to her colleagues.

Carragher asked, “Are you okay?”

Abdo said ‘no’ before turning around, putting one hand in front of the camera and covering her mouth with the other as she coughed.

Carragher rose from his chair and shot to give a bottle of water.

After the annoyance had subsided, Abdo continued, “Thank you very much. I’m sorry, everyone. It was a great introduction. I totally killed it.”

Abdo tries to recover from coughing during the opening segment of CBS coverage Wednesday

Carragher was ready with some water to help his CBS colleague ahead of the Milan derby

‘I’m fine now. Thank you.’

Richards laughed when Abdo tried to resume the introduction.

Real Madrid and Manchester City played a hugely entertaining 1-1 draw in the other semi-final at the Bernabeu in Spain on Tuesday evening.

Now bitter rivals AC and Inter Milan meet in San Siro, with a Champions League final on the line.