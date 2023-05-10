On Wednesday, federal health advisors announced that a birth control pill that has been in use for decades should be available for purchase without a prescription, potentially paving the way for the first over-the-counter contraceptive medication in the United States.

During a two-day meeting focused on Perrigo’s research into the safety and effectiveness of its once-a-day contraceptive pill, the FDA panel of advisors unanimously voted in favor of Perrigo’s request to sell its medication over-the-counter. The meeting concluded with the non-binding recommendation, and a final decision from the FDA is anticipated this summer.

Should the FDA follow the advisory panel’s recommendation, Perrigo’s drug, Opill, would become the first contraceptive pill to be available on store shelves rather than behind the pharmacy counter.

At present, a prescription is required to purchase the medication in the US. The outside experts expressed their confidence that women of all ages could use the medication safely without requiring the supervision of a healthcare provider.

The post BREAKING: FDA Panel Backs Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill appeared first on Breaking911.