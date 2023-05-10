Wed. May 10th, 2023

    'Queen of the Mommy Bloggers' Dies at 47 After Relapsing

    ‘Queen of the Mommy Bloggers’ Dies at 47 After Relapsing

    Beloved mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as “Dooce” by fans who adored her for chronicling her struggles with depression, alcoholism and parenting, has died at 47.

    Armstrong’s death was announced in a post to her Instagram page on Wednesday. “Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else,” it said.

    Armstrong’s boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, told the Associated Press that Armstrong died by suicide at their home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Ashdown said Armstrong had recently relapsed after 18 months sober, but did not provide further details.

