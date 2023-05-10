Wed. May 10th, 2023

    Why Are These Techies So Afraid of the Word ‘Sex’?

    May 10, 2023 , , ,
    Why Are These Techies So Afraid of the Word ‘Sex’?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Elizabeth Dell, the founder of the romance and intimacy app Amorus, didn’t expect friction over her “sextech” mixer at the upcoming Tech Week in San Francisco.

    Dell hosted similar mixers at last year’s Tech Weeks in New York and Los Angeles—gatherings of industry professionals comprised of individually organized events. Dell said she wanted to create a space at the gatherings for investors and entrepreneurs interested in the emerging world of sextech, or the technology surrounding sexual health and pleasure. (Think: STI screenings, sex education, and remote control vibrators.)

    And according to Dell, the events last year went swimmingly; about 150 people attended the event in New York, and DotLA called her Los Angeles event “intimate, loud, and energetic,” noting that the number of attendees overwhelmed the small bar where the event was held.

