Wed. May 10th, 2023

    News

    Google Wants to Play Both Sides of the AI Arms Race

    By

    May 10, 2023 , ,
    Google Wants to Play Both Sides of the AI Arms Race

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Google’s annual I/O developer conference kicked off on Wednesday with a very clear message: The search engine giant is going all in on artificial intelligence.

    CEO Sundar Pichai and several top executives at Google’s parent company Alphabet took the stage to announce the infusion of AI into its suite of tools, as well as the launch of a new-and-improved AI model to power it all. The conference represents a fairly seismic shift in the way that users will interact with their search engine and, therefore, the internet as we know it.

    The company also reveals that, as much as it wants to talk about its focus on responsibly approaching AI, it’s much more interested in launching its products to the world—despite the inherent dangers.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Girlfriend’s Kid Said He “Gets Handsy” At Night

    May 10, 2023
    News

    “Cold-Hearted” Florida Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Credit Card From Dead Man: Officials

    May 10, 2023
    News

    D.J. Rodman, son of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman, is set to unite with Bronny James at USC

    May 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Girlfriend’s Kid Said He “Gets Handsy” At Night

    May 10, 2023
    News

    “Cold-Hearted” Florida Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Credit Card From Dead Man: Officials

    May 10, 2023
    News

    D.J. Rodman, son of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman, is set to unite with Bronny James at USC

    May 10, 2023
    News

    Germany towards tightening immigration control

    May 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy