Google Wants to Play Both Sides of the AI Arms Race

Google’s annual I/O developer conference kicked off on Wednesday with a very clear message: The search engine giant is going all in on artificial intelligence.

CEO Sundar Pichai and several top executives at Google’s parent company Alphabet took the stage to announce the infusion of AI into its suite of tools, as well as the launch of a new-and-improved AI model to power it all. The conference represents a fairly seismic shift in the way that users will interact with their search engine and, therefore, the internet as we know it.

The company also reveals that, as much as it wants to talk about its focus on responsibly approaching AI, it’s much more interested in launching its products to the world—despite the inherent dangers.

